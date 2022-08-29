comscore Vivo Y35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers
News

Vivo Y35 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP camera: Check price, specs

Mobiles

The Vivo Y35 costs Rs 18,499 in India and it will be available in the country in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour variants.

Vivo Y35

Image: Shweta Ganjoo / BGR India

Vivo today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone dubbed as the Vivo Y35 joins other Y-series smartphones including the Vivo Y71, the Vivo Y83 and the Vivo Y53 among others. It competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Realme 9 5G, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Vivo T1 among others. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

Vivo Y35 price and offers

The Vivo Y35 comes in India in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant. This variant is priced at Rs 18,499 and it will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour variants. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

As a part of launch offers, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchase of Vivo Y35 using ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak and OneCard until September 30, 2022. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon India, Google, Microsoft to testify on anti-competitive practices

Vivo Y35 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Vivo Y35 smartphone features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D curved back with rounded corners. It comes with a frosted anti-glare (AG) coating, which the company says offers soft exquisite touch, makes the phone resistant to scratches and fingerprints. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face wake feature.

In terms of internals, the Vivo Y35 is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of RAM, 8GB of additional RAM with Extended RAM 3.0 feature, which the company says makes switching between apps even smoother. It has 128GB storage space with the ability to expand it up to 1TB. It runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is coupled with 44W of flash charging technology. It also comes with a Multi Turbo Mode and Ultra Game Mode for an immersive gaming experience.

Talking about cameras, the Vivo Y35 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro sensor. on the front, it has a 16MP front camera. Additional camera features include Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), stabilisation algorithms, Super Night Camera mode, Multi Style Portrait mode, and Rear Camera Bokeh Flare Portrait among others.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 12:55 PM IST
