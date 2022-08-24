comscore Vivo Y35 India pricing, colors, variants leaked: Check details
News

Vivo Y35 to launch in India under Rs 20,000: Check offers, specs, colors

Mobiles

Vivo is expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India dubbed Vivo Y35 4G. It will come with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and have 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y35 4G

Vivo is expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo Y35 recently made it to the Indonesian market and as per a few leaks, the smartphone may launch in India soon. Ahead of any official announcement from the brand, the phone’s pricing, variants, and color options have been leaked. Additionally, we also get to see the cashback offers that will be available once the phone goes up for grabs. Also Read - Vivo to launch over six new budget phones in India next month: Check details

Vivo Y35 India Price, variants, colors

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y35 is said to come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will debut in the country in the budget segment. The device is tipped to be priced at Rs 18,499 and will be available in two color options. The color options include Agate Black and Dawn Gold options. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone is expected to launch in September

In addition to the pricing, the cashback offers that will be made available have been revealed (via Pricebaba). The Vivo Y35 is said to get Rs 1,000 cashback on SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank Cards. Effectively, the device should be available for Rs 17,499. We can also expect the usual exchange offer on the smartphone. Also Read - Vivo V25 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

Vivo Y35 Specifications

Coming to the smartphone’s specifications, the Vivo Y35 is expected to feature similar specs as the variant launched in Indonesia earlier. The device will come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a water-drop notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will likely boast a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper.

As for the battery, the Vivo Y35 will house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have FunTouch OS 12 on top of it. It will be a 4G smartphone and may have a dual-SIM slot. It will have a USB Type-C port as well for charging and transferring data.

  Published Date: August 24, 2022 3:22 PM IST
