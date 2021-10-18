Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Vivo just launched its latest sub-10,000 smartphone in India, dubbed Vivo Y3s (2021). Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a waterdrop-style notch. Here we will take a close look at the price of the new device along with all of the specifications it has to offer. Also Read - How to record screen on your Android phone

Vivo Y3s (2021): Price in India

Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs 9,490 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device has been launched in Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue colour options. It is currently available via the company’s official India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI store and partner retail stores. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Vivo Y3s (2021): Specifications

Vivo Y3s (2021) sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop-style notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Also Read - Nothing reportedly working on its first smartphone, expected release date revealed

The device runs Google’s Android 11 Go Edition operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed a 5,000mAh battery with support for Reverse Charging Technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, Micro USB port, GPS, and more. For security, the device support face unlock.

Vivo Y3s (2021) sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a depth sensor. At the front, it features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.