Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM variant launched in India at a much more affordable price

Vivo has launched a new 6GB RAM variant of its Vivo Y51A smartphone in India. The device was originally launched in the country back in January with 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM option comes with a slightly reduced price and with the same specifications as the 8GB RAM variant.

Vivo Y51A: Price in India

Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 16,990 for the new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 17,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is currently available via the Vivo India e-store in Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire colour options. The 8GB RAM variant is also available on Amazon, Flipkart and other online stores as well.

Vivo Y51A: Specifications

Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own Funtouch OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and GPS. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs 188 grams.