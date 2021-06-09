Vivo Y53s 5G with 90Hz display, 64MP dual camera launched: Price, specs

Vivo Y53s 5G, the budget offering from the Chinese brand has been launched in China. Successor to Vivo Y52s, the new Vivo Y-series phone feature a 90Hz display, and dual-rear camera.

Vivo Y53s 5G price, availability

The new Vivo Y53s is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. There is another variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage which costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,800). The phone is available in three colour options- Iridescent, Sea Salt, and Starry Night. As for availability, the Vivo Y53s is up for pre-sale on the Chinese e-retail site JD.com. The phone will be available for purchase on the home turf from June 11. Vivo hasn’t shared any detail on the phone’s availability in the global markets.

Vivo Y53s 5G specifications, features

Vivo Y53s features a slim profile curved edge polycarbonate body with a pill-shaped camera module on the top left corner at the back. Thick bezels surround the front fascia with a dew-drop notch on top that houses the front camera. The power key and volume rockers sit on the right edge of the frame. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y53s 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile platform that provides multiple 5G spectrums. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

For imaging, the Vivo Y53s 5G offers a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a macro lens that is said to support focusing at 4cm. On the front, the dewdrop notch accommodates an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies. The new Vivo Y53s runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charge technology. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, etc.