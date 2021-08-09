Vivo Y53s launched in India with 3GB expandable RAM: Check specs, price

Vivo has launched a new under Rs 20,000 smartphone in India today dubbed the Vivo Y53s. The newly launched Vivo smartphone comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card. One of the key highlights of the Vivo Y53s is 3GB of extended RAM, which will allow users to download as many apps as possible and run them smoothly. Also Read - Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs 20,990: Check specs, top features and more

The Vivo Y53s comes in three vibrant colour options including deep sea blue and fantastic rainbow. The smartphone offers a stylish and sleek design language also offers a powerful set of specifications including 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, among others. Also Read - Vivo Y72 5G price, specifications leaked ahead of July 15 launch

Vivo Y53s price in India, availability

Vivo Y53s comes in only one model including 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 19,490. The newly launched Vivo smartphone will be up for grabs starting today August 9 on various e-commerce platforms including vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores. Also Read - Vivo Y53s with better camera, Helio G80 chipset launched: Price, features

Vivo Y53s specifications

The Vivo Y53s comes packed with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2408×1080p. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose, and there’s also a face unlock support to unlock the smartphone screen.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y53s also includes gaming features such as multi turbo 5.0, ultra game mode, extended RAM up to 3GB and more. On the software front, the phone runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 11.1.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the Vivo phone lasts more than “14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay”.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y53s includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens.

With the Vivo Y53a, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, among others.