Vivo Y53s with better camera, Helio G80 chipset launched: Price, features

Vivo Y53s, the new budget-friendly smartphone from the Vivo Y-series has been launched in Vietnam. To recall, the Chinese brand introduced the Vivo Y53s 5G variant in China last month. The latest addition is the 4G ‘counterpart’ of the Y53s. Also Read - Vivo V21 Pro, Y72 5G prices leak ahead of India launch

Vivo Y53s price

Vivo Y53s 4G model is priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs 22,700) for the single 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Vivo hasn’t shared any detail on the availability of the new Y53s phone in Vietnam or its release in the international market including India. To recall Vivo Y53s 5G variant was launched in China for a starting price of CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,500). Also Read - Vivo Y72 affordable 5G phone India launch soon: Check release date, specs, price, and more

Vivo Y53s specifications, features

Vivo has made some internal tweaks on the new Vivo Y53s phone as compared to its 5G sibling. First up, the Vivo Y53s 4G model equips a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC instead of a Snapdragon 480 chipset on the 5G variant. Vivo has bumped up the front camera configuration from 8-megapixel to 16-megapixel. Moreover, the OEM has added an extra 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear alongside the 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The fast charging speed has been increased from 18W to 33W. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Although, the screen refresh rate has been toned down to 60Hz from 90Hz. As for the rest of the specs, the new Vivo Y53s sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. As mentioned earlier, the phone is available in sole 8GB (+3GB virtual RAM)/128GB storage that is further expandable via a dedicated microSD slot. In terms of backup, Vivo Y53s packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. Connectivity options on the phone include- 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Vivo Y53s comes in two colour options- Black Green, and Black Purple.