Infinix is set to launch two new smartphones dubbed the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro in India on June 10, on the same day when OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch. Both the smartphones will be release in India on Flipkart once they go official. The Note 10 is tipped to be a budget smartphone while the Note 10 Pro is said to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Note 10 Pro is 6.95-inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080*2460.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Infinix Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Infinix Note 10 Pro of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.