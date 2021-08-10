Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO Z3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and iQOO Z3. Also Read - Another OnePlus Nord 2 Indian unit reportedly explodes, company investigating the matter

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G.