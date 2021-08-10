Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and Oppo F19. Also Read - Vivo Y53s vs Poco M3 Pro 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 is 6.43-inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Oppo F19 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Oppo F19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.