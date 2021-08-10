Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M3 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and Poco M3 Pro 5G. Also Read - Vivo Y53s vs Oppo F19 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.