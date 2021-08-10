Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. Also Read - Another OnePlus Nord 2 Indian unit reportedly explodes, company investigating the matter

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is 6.60-inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.