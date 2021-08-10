Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s smartphone priced starting at 19490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F22 is priced starting at 12499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy F22 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Another OnePlus Nord 2 Indian unit reportedly explodes, company investigating the matter

Display and Design-The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y53s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy F22 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 of 6000mAh. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11