Vivo launched Vivo Y53s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y53s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021. Also Read - Vivo Y53s vs Oppo F19 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y53s is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is 6.4 inch. The Vivo Y53s has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Also Read - Vivo Y53s vs Poco M3 Pro 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499. Also Read - HP Envy 14, Envy 15 laptops launch in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a 48.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has 20.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 runs on Android 11. The Vivo Y53s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611.