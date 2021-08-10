Among all smartphone manufacturers, Tecno has also partnered with Google to bring Android 12 update for Tecno Camon 17. The phone is available outside India for now and should release in the country in the days to come. Phones like TCL 20 Pro 5G, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G and some models from Sharp are also going to get the taste of Android 12 soon.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s smartphone priced starting at 19490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Camon 17 Pro smartphone The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y53s and Tecno Camon 17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Tecno Camon 17 Pro features a 6.8-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y53s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Tecno Camon 17 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Tecno Camon 17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Camon 17 Pro has 48MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Camon 17 Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 Pro runs on Android 11