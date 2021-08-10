Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s smartphone priced starting at 19490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone The Vivo Y73 is priced starting at 20990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y53s and Vivo Y73 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Another OnePlus Nord 2 Indian unit reportedly explodes, company investigating the matter

Display and Design-The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y53s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Vivo Y73 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y73 of 4000mAh. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11