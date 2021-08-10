Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s smartphone priced starting at 19490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y53s and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Another OnePlus Nord 2 Indian unit reportedly explodes, company investigating the matter

Display and Design-The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y53s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 4250mAh. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11