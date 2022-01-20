comscore Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Vivo Y55 5G tipped to launch in India in January 2022: Check details

The Vivo Y55 5G was also listed on the benchmarking Geekbench website with the model number Vivo V2127. The listing revealed some key specifications and features. If reports are believed, the upcoming smartphone will work on Android 12 based FunTouchOS UI.

Vivo has launched several budget and mid-range smartphones under its ‘Y’ series, and now the company is preparing to launch another Y-series smartphone in the Indian market, which is named as Vivo Y55 5G. Now, a new report indicates that the smartphone will be launched in India by the end of this month, but no official information has been given by the company regarding the launch of the Vivo Y55 5G. Also Read - Vivo Carnival on Amazon last day offers: Vivo V7+ Infinite Love at Rs 3,000 exchange discount, movie vouchers and more

The Vivo Y55 5G was also listed on the benchmarking Geekbench website with the model number Vivo V2127. The listing revealed some key specifications and features. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will work on Android 12 based FunTouchOS UI. In addition, it will be equipped with an ARM MT6833V/ZA processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Also Read - Vivo Diwali Carnival: Vivo V7+ discount, Vivo V5 Plus exchange offer and more

However, the company has already launched its new Y series smartphone Vivo Y55 in Taiwan. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The rear camera is packed with features including dynamic photo, portrait mode, night scene mode, and AR cute shooting. Also Read - Vivo monsoon sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Vivo V5S, V5 Plus, V5 and more

Price

According to the Vivo Taiwan website, the Vivo Y55 5G is available at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs 21,500). It is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colors.

Specifications

Vivo Y55 has a 6.58-inch FHD + LCD display. Its resolution is 2408×1080 pixels. The phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a micro-SD card.

Vivo Y55 5G has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging. This smartphone works on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The fingerprint sensor is given on the side of the phone. For connectivity, you will get features like 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

As far as camera features are concerned, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera sensor including 50 megapixels, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel sensor, which is present in the waterdrop style notch.

  Published Date: January 20, 2022 4:26 PM IST

