Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs 20,990: Check specs, top features and more

Vivo launches a new 5G smartphone in India dubbed the Vivo Y72. The new launched Vivo Y72 has been launched at a price of Rs 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. The phone comes with expandable RAM by up to 4GB. With the newly launched Vivo Y72, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones such as the Mi 11 Lite, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, among others.

The new Vivo Y72 5G will be available starting July 15 across vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores in two colour options – Prism Magic and Static Grey. As a part of the launch offer, customers showing interest to buy the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone can avail up to Rs 1500 cashback on HDFC bank card, one time screen replacement, and other offers.

Vivo Y72 launched: Top specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y72 comes packed with a 6.58-inch FHD+ incell display with 2400×1080 screen resolution and higher 90hz screen refresh rate. The power button of the Vivo phone also works as the side mounted fingerprint sensor, which the company claims can unlock the phone in a blink of an eye.

The newly launched Vivo Y72 5G smartphone includes a dual rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone features several camera features including Super Night Mode, Personalized portraits, Face Beauty for video calls and Super HDR. On the front, the newly launched Vivo phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera. On the software front, the Vivo Y72 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 software.

The Vivo Y72 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, wherein the RAM can be expanded by up to 4GB RAM. The phone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charge in the box. The Vivo Y72 also comes packed with Ultra game mode which features such as 4D Game Vibration, Esports Mode, Multi turbo 5.0, and few more.

Talking about building the device, Vivo said, “like all vivo devices, the Y72 follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.”