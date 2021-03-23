Ahead of the India launch of the Vivo X60 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially launched a mid-range Y-series smartphone dubbed the Vivo Y72. The smartphone has been launched in Thailand, which is the first market to receive the device outside China. Also Read - Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift technology from DSLR cameras

There are no reports on whether the device will make it to the Indian market or not. Also Read - iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Vivo Y72 5G price

The Vivo Y72 has been launched with a price starting at $323, which roughly translates to around Rs 23,400. The company has officially announced that the smartphone will go on sale on March 31 for the first time. The pre-orders will open on March 25. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro in pictures: Carl Zeiss optics, Virtual RAM and more

The Vivo Y72 5G has been launched in two colour options including Graphite Black and Dream Glow.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

As far as the design of the smartphone is concerned, the Vivo Y72 5G offers a vertically aligned camera panel at the back and a dewdrop-like notch on the front.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo smartphone features a 6.58-inch display with an IPS LCD panel and full HD+ resolution. It offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the hardware front, the 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC similar to the the Realme V11 5G and the Redmi Note 10 5G. It comes paired with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1.

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo Y72 packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor.