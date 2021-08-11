Infinix is set to launch two new smartphones dubbed the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro in India on June 10, on the same day when OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch. Both the smartphones will be release in India on Flipkart once they go official. The Note 10 is tipped to be a budget smartphone while the Note 10 Pro is said to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y72 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y72 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95

Price-The price range of Vivo Y72 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Infinix Note 10 Pro of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y72 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11