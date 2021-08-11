Vivo has launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone The iQOO Z3 is priced starting at 19990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y72 5G and iQOO Z3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 chips announced with notable performance upgrades

Display and Design-The Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y72 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Price-The price range of Vivo Y72 5G and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990.

Camera -The Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y72 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh. The Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11