Vivo has launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y72 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y72 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

Price-The price range of Vivo Y72 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y72 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 4500mAh. The Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11