Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s smartphone priced starting at 19490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58 inch with a screen resolution of 2408×1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y53s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y53s of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19490, whereas Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Vivo Y53s has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y53s has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y53s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11