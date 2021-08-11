Vivo launched Vivo Y72 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y72 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y72 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Also Read - Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 chips announced with notable performance upgrades

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y72 5G is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is 6.55 inch. The Vivo Y72 5G has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y72 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is based on their different variants. Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y72 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of 4250mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12, Android 11. The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.