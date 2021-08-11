comscore Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G - Compare Price | BGR.in
Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Vivo launched Vivo Y72 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y72 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y72 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G. Also Read - Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 chips announced with notable performance upgrades

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y72 5G is 6.58 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch. The Vivo Y72 5G has a screen resolution of 2408×1080, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo A74 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo Y72 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y72 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999. Also Read - Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo F19 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Vivo Y72 5G has a 48MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y72 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y72 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11. The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.

