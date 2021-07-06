comscore Vivo Y72 mid-range 5G phone coming: Launch date, top specs, price in India, more
Vivo Y72 mid-range 5G phone coming: Launch date, top specs, price in India, more

Vivo Y72 5G set to launch in India soon. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 and launch on July 15. The company is yet to confirm the VivoY72 5G launch date, specs, price and other details. Read for more details here..

Vivo-Y72 5g launch

Image: Vivo Global

Vivo Y72 could release in India soon, as early as this month. While the Chinese phone company is yet to officially reveal the launch date, a report coming from 91Mobiles suggests July 15 as the Vivo Y72 5G release date. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

To recall, the Vivo Y72 5G was first launched in Thailand back in the month of March this year. The phone is gearing up to launch in India now and with the same set of specs. This means the global and Indian version of the phone will be the same in terms of design as well as specs. Also Read - Top lightweight and slim smartphones to buy in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, V21e 5G, etc

Ahead of the release, a report has revealed official poster of the Vivo Y72 5G along with bank offers and top specs. The phone is said to come in only one variant 8GB RAM with support for an additional 4G of extended RAM, in simple words virtual RAM. Also Read - Vivo S10 with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108MP camera could launch in July

The poster reveals the Indian version of the Vivo Y72 5G with a 1080p FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and two colour options including Dream Glow and Graphite Black. At the release, Vivo is said to offer a flat Rs 1,500 cashback through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak on purchase of the Y72 5G. Buyers will also get a one-time screen replacement and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Vivo-Y72-5G-poster

Image: 91mobiles/yogesh

Some of the key specs of the upcoming Vivo phone includes MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, among others. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Vivo Y72 5G phone so far.

Vivo Y72 5G: Top specs

-The Vivo Y72 5G will come packed with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with screen resolution of 2408×1080p.

-It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

-The phone features triple rear camera system paired with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor.

-On the front, the Vivo phone will include a 16-megapixel image sensor.

-The Vivo Y72 5G includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

-On the software front, the Vivo phone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

Vivo Y72 5G: Price in India (expected)

As per the report, the Vivo Y72 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000. With the upcoming phone, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of phones such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3, the Mi 11 Lite, among others. The company is yet to confirmed the launch date and the price of the phone for Indian consumers.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2021 4:34 PM IST

