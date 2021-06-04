Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Vivo is getting ready to launch a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed Vivo Y73 in India. The device was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, hinting at a close-by launch. Now, a fresh leak claims that the device will launch in the Indian market within a week. Also Read - Vivo X70 series to launch in India in September with IPL as partner

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo Y73 will launch in India within a week and will be priced at around Rs 20,000. He also shared a render and key specifications of the device. Also Read - Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition launches with Exynos chip, slots under X60 Pro

The render showcases a diamond pattern and a blue gradient finish on the back. The back also features a rectangular camera module consisting of a 64-megapixel triple camera setup in a triangular formation. The right edge consists of the power key and the volume rockers.

Vivo Y73: Specifications

According to the leak, the Vivo Y73 will sport an AMOLED display. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of extended RAM. It will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. The leak also states that the device will be offered in two colour options and will feature a glass finish on the back.

According to the earlier Google Play Console and IMEI database listings, the Vivo Y73 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system. The listings have also revealed that the device will feature a full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.