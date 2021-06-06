Vivo teased the launch of a new Y series smartphone in India dubbed the Vivo Y73. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date yet, it just announced on Twitter that the smartphone is “coming soon”. The teaser also provides us with the glimpse of the Vivo Y73 for the very first time. Also Read - Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

The smartphone is teased with a rectangular camera module and textured design. The company hasn't revealed any further details about the Vivo Y73 smartphone. Meanwhile, the upcoming Vivo smartphone has been subjected to a big leak, which reveals all the key specifications and also the price of the Vivo Y73.

As per a report coming from MySmartPrice website, the Vivo Y73 will come packed with a 6.44-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and HDR 10 support. Other features that the upcoming Vivo smartphone is tipped to including are: in-display fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get ready to stand out in unmatched style with the all new #vivoY73.🤩 ​#ComingSoon #ItsMystyle pic.twitter.com/7trFm9lN2E — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 6, 2021

The report further reveals that the Vivo Y73 smartphone will come with an expandable storage option, Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11, 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and much more. No details on the camera yet.

The report also reveals the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo Y73. As per the report, the smartphone will start at a price tag of Rs 20,999. For now, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the Chinese smartphone brand to confirm more details.

Considering Vivo has already started teasing the Vivo Y73 smartphone, we expect the brand to reveal the launch date and other details in the next few days or so. Looks like the Vivo Y73 could launch in this month itself.