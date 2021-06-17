Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more
Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Motorola Edge 2021 series to get 108-megapixel main camera as standard
Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Also Read - Vivo Y73 vs Realme 8 Pro - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features
Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.
Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11