Starting at Rs 31,990, the iQOO 7 uses the Snapdragon 870 5G chip. It als gets a MEMC display chip and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11