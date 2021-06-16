Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO Z3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and iQOO Z3. Also Read - Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G.