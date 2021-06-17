It comes with a 120Hz screen, 108MP cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. It is priced at Rs 17999.

Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and Motorola Moto G60. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G60 is 6.78 inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460. Also Read - Motorola Edge 2021 series to get 108-megapixel main camera as standard

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999. Also Read - Vivo Y73 vs Realme 8 Pro - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.