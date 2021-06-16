The Vivo Y73 also launched in India last week. The smartphone comes in only a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 20,999. The phone is offered in two colour variants: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. For the price, the Vivo Y73 competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 5G, and Moto G 5G.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 4500mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11