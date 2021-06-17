Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone The Oppo A53s 5G is priced starting at 14990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Oppo A53s 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Oppo A53s 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A53s 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A53s 5G of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11