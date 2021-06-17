The Vivo Y73 also launched in India last week. The smartphone comes in only a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 20,999. The phone is offered in two colour variants: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. For the price, the Vivo Y73 competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 5G, and Moto G 5G.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 smartphone The Oppo F19 is priced starting at 18990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11