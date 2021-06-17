Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 Pro. Also Read - Vivo Y73 vs Oppo F19 - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.