Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is priced starting at 25990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 4310 mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11