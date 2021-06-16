Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Poco M3 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11