Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO X3 Pro smartphone The POCO X3 Pro is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and POCO X3 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11