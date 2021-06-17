Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook claims iOS is more secure than Android

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 2021 series to get 108-megapixel main camera as standard

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.