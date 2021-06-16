Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 Max 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and Realme X7 Max 5G. Also Read - Euro 2020 livestream: How to watch UEFA Euro 2020 matches online for free

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 Max 5G is 6.43-inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Realme X7 Max 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Max 5G of 4500mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200.