Vivo launched Vivo Y73 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y73 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y73 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y73 is 6.44-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The Vivo Y73 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The Vivo Y73 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.