The Vivo Y73 also launched in India last week. The smartphone comes in only a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 20,999. The phone is offered in two colour variants: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. For the price, the Vivo Y73 competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 5G, and Moto G 5G.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V21 5G smartphone The Vivo V21 5G is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Vivo V21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2404×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Vivo V21 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Vivo V21 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Vivo V21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V21 5G has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V21 5G of 4000 mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V21 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11.1Based on Android 11