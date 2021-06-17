Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 smartphone priced starting at 20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11X is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y73 and Xiaomi Mi 11X across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Display and Design-The Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y73 features a MediaTek Helio G95. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Price-The price range of Vivo Y73 and Xiaomi Mi 11X is based on their different variants. Vivo Y73 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Vivo Y73 has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y73 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y73 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X of 4520mAh. The Vivo Y73 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11