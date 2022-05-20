comscore Vivo Y75 with a 44MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, sale offers
Vivo Y75 with 44MP selfie camera, 44W FlashCharge support launched in India at Rs 20,999

Vivo Y75 also comes with a 44MP front-facing camera and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Vivo has launched Vivo Y75 in India at a price of Rs 20,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 44MP selfie camera that comes with eye autofocus, 44W FlashCharge support, MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and a 50MP super night camera. The smartphone also runs on the Android 12-based operating system. Also Read - Vivo Y75 4G to launch on May 22 at this price in India

Vivo Y75 price, availability sale offers

Vivo Y75 is launched in just one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 20,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves colour variants. Also Read - Vivo experience centres to launch soon as Vivo Pad and laptops make their way to India

Starting today, Vivo Y75 is now available for purchase in India across Flipkart.com, vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

According to the company, “customers can avail additional benefits of up to Rs 1500 on using (ICICI/SBI/IDFC First Bank/OneCard) till 31st May.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The Vivo Y75 4G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

As far as optics are concerned, the smartphone will feature a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens with an f/1.8, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and lastly a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it will boast a 44W camera for selfies and video calls. The cameras on the phone will have different modes like Live photo, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro mode, Dual View, and others.

The dual-SIM phone will have Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4/ 5GHz as connectivity options. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type C port. The device will boot on Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,050mAh battery that support for 44W FlashCharge technology.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 1:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2022 1:57 PM IST

