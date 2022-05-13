comscore Vivo Y75 4G leaked online: All details here
Vivo Y75 4G to come with 50MP triple cameras and 44W fast charging

Vivo Y75 4G will be Vivo's upcoming 4G phone with notable highlights like an In-display fingerprint scanner and 44W fast charging.

While Vivo is prepping for the release of the flagship Vivo X80 series, the brand also seems to be working on a mid-range smartphone. The reliable tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the key details of the upcoming Vivo Y75 4G. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India, Samsung leads in Q1 2022

As the moniker suggests, it will be a 4G smartphone coming to the Indian market. Ahead of any announcements, the specifications, pricing, and colors have been revealed online. The smartphone will arrive for under Rs. 25,000 in India and will compete with the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Also Read - Vivo X80 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in India on May 18

Vivo Y75 4G Price in India, colors

Before we take a look at the specifications, let’s get the price out of the way. The Vivo Y75 4G is tipped to be priced at Rs. 22,000 or Rs. 23,000 in India. This pricing will be for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro, X80 color options and configurations revealed before India launch

The Vivo Y75 4G will have two different color options – Dancing Waves and Midnight Galaxy. The launch date of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed yet, but we expect it to be somewhere near.

Vivo Y75 4G First look and Specifications

The Vivo Y75 4G appears to have a fairly simple design. The renders shared by the tipster show the back portion of the device. The smartphone has a triple rear camera system placed vertically. There’s also an LED flash beside the sensors.

The front profile of the phone isn’t visible yet, but the specs reveal that it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. It will have a Full-HD+ resolution. There’s no mention of the refresh rate which makes us assume that it could feature a standard 60Hz screen.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will have a small 4,050mAh battery but there will be a 44W fast charging support. The phone will launch with Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 out of the box.

As far as optics are concerned, the Vivo Y75 4G will have a 50-megapixel main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and lastly a 2MP macro unit. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 5:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2022 6:32 PM IST

