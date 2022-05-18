comscore Vivo Y75 4G to launch on May 22 at this price in India
Vivo Y75 4G to launch on May 22 at this price in India

The Vivo Y75 4G will be the brand's next mid-range phone in India. It will come with a 44MP selfie camera and 44W flash charging.

Vivo took wraps off the Vivo X80 series today in the Indian market. The phones come with flagship hardware and have up to Sony IMX 866 sensors. While the brand has just released its flagship series, there’s a mid-range phone in its pipeline too. The Vivo Y75 4G will be the brand’s next phone in the Y-lineup and the company’s slowly teasing the device. Additionally, the full specs of the phone have been tipped. Also Read - Vivo experience centres to launch soon as Vivo Pad and laptops make their way to India

Vivo Y75 4G launch date and price in India

The Vivo Y75 4G was just in the rumors up until now. The company has shared a teaser video of the smartphone showcasing its design and the fancy gradient color. However, the launch date isn’t mentioned in the teaser. But it will likely launch on May 22, as per a recent leak. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

The color options and pricing of the smartphone were also revealed recently. The Vivo Y75 4G will come in Midnight Galaxy and Dancing Waves color variants. It is tipped to cost Rs 22,000 or Rs 23,000. Also Read - Vivo Y75 4G to come with 50MP triple cameras and 44W fast charging

Vivo Y75 4G Specifications

In addition to this, the tipster Paras Guglani has shared the entire specs sheet of the phone. The Vivo Y75 4G will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The display will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will come powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also have a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. It will pack a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology.

As far as optics are concerned, the smartphone will feature a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens with an f/1.8, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and lastly a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it will boast a 44W camera for selfies and video calls. The cameras on the phone will have different modes like Live photo, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro mode, Dual View, and others.

The dual-SIM phone will have Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4/ 5GHz as connectivity options. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type C port. The device will boot on Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 3:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 3:57 PM IST

