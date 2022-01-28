comscore Vivo Y75 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India
News

Vivo Y75 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, pricing, availability

Mobiles

The highlights of Vivo Y75 5G include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

vivo-Y75_

Vivo has launched Vivo Y75 5G in India at a price of Rs 21,990. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone also offers an extended RAM feature that uses up to 1GB of idle ROM storage. For the unversed, the company had recently launched Vivo Y21A in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y75 5G pricing, availability

Vivo Y75 5G has been launched in India at Rs 21,990. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of colours, Vivo Y75 5G comes in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colour variants. It is now available for purchase on  Vivo India E-store and partner retail stores.

Vivo Y75 5G specifications

Vivo Y75 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that comes with 1,080×2,408 pixel resolution. As per the company, “It comes with Eye Protection Mode filters out the harmful blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience. The smartphone also includes a fast and accurate side fingerprint sensor and face wake that unlocks the phone.” The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and offers 8GB RAM  and 128GB internal storage. According to the company, the handset offers an extended RAM feature that adds up to 4GB of memory from unutilised storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with support for 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio. It measures 164×75.84×8.25mm and weighs 188 grams.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 10:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2022 10:22 AM IST

