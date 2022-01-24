comscore Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y75 5G full specifications leak ahead of the official launch: Check details
News

Vivo Y75 5G full specifications leak ahead of the official launch: Check details

Mobiles

According to the report, the Vivo Y75 smartphone will be offered with 8GB of RAM. Along with this, this phone of Vivo will be offered with 4GB virtual RAM with support for Memory Fusion 2.0.

vivo y75 5g

The design and specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G have already been leaked. Now, in a new development, the full specifications of the Vivo Y75 5G have been revealed via 91mobiles. The latest leak confirms that the Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and 8GB RAM. Additionally, the upcoming handset will have a bigger Full HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month, and the company may launch it on January 26. Also Read - Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India

According to the report, the Vivo Y75 smartphone will be offered 8GB of RAM. Along with this, this phone of Vivo will be provided with 4GB virtual RAM with support for Memory Fusion 2.0. Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan will be the brand ambassador of Vivo’s upcoming smartphone. It is being said about this phone of Vivo that it is to be launched by the end of the month. In such a situation, the company will start teasing this smartphone on social media in the coming days. Also Read - Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Vivo Y75 5G price

As per report, Vivo Y75 5G 8GB + 128GB configuration will cost Rs 20,990 in India. The handset will be sold in two color options – Black and Aurora. Also Read - Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Vivo Y75 5G specifications

Vivo Y75 5G can be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and might come with 7nm based octa-core chipset support, which will have a clock speed of 2.2GHz. As far as camera features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone will be offered with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixels primary camera a 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel camera.

A 5000mAh battery can be given on the phone with 18W fast charging support for power backup. The phone will work on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12.

A few days ago, this Vivo phone was spotted in BIS certifications with model number V2142. This Vivo phone will be offered 5G support based on Android 12 OS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 9:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75

15990

Android 7.1 Nougat with FunTouch 3.2 UI
Octa-Core processor
13 MP with LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Mobiles
Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

Apps

WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

Mobiles

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India
Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Best Gaming Phone Under 30000 in India (January 2022)

Top Products

Best Gaming Phone Under 30000 in India (January 2022)
Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code Today (24 January): आज फ्री में जीत सकते हैं Fierce Demilord Bundle समेत ढेरों इनाम

OnePlus 10R में मिल सकता है MediaTek Dimensity 9000 प्रोसेसर, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च और कीमत होगी कीमत

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा लेजेंडरी Fierce Demilord Bundle, जानें तरीका

₹3,000 कीमत वाली टॉप 5 स्मार्टवॉच, जिनपर फ्लिपकार्ट सेल में मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

क्रिप्टो वॉलेट से इस तरह चोरी हो रही है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी, जानें कैसे रहें सेफ

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Mobiles
Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details
Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day
Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

News

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost
Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers