Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

The design and specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y75 5G have already been leaked. Now, in a new development, the full specifications of the Vivo Y75 5G have been revealed via 91mobiles. The latest leak confirms that the Vivo Y75 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and 8GB RAM. Additionally, the upcoming handset will have a bigger Full HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month, and the company may launch it on January 26. Also Read - Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India

According to the report, the Vivo Y75 smartphone will be offered 8GB of RAM. Along with this, this phone of Vivo will be provided with 4GB virtual RAM with support for Memory Fusion 2.0. Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan will be the brand ambassador of Vivo’s upcoming smartphone. It is being said about this phone of Vivo that it is to be launched by the end of the month. In such a situation, the company will start teasing this smartphone on social media in the coming days. Also Read - Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Vivo Y75 5G price

As per report, Vivo Y75 5G 8GB + 128GB configuration will cost Rs 20,990 in India. The handset will be sold in two color options – Black and Aurora. Also Read - Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Vivo Y75 5G specifications

Vivo Y75 5G can be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and might come with 7nm based octa-core chipset support, which will have a clock speed of 2.2GHz. As far as camera features are concerned, the upcoming smartphone will be offered with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixels primary camera a 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel camera.

A 5000mAh battery can be given on the phone with 18W fast charging support for power backup. The phone will work on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12.

A few days ago, this Vivo phone was spotted in BIS certifications with model number V2142. This Vivo phone will be offered 5G support based on Android 12 OS.