comscore Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras: Check price, specifications, features, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras
News

Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras

Mobiles

Vivo Malaysia has teased the launch of the upcoming phone Vivo Y76 5G from its Facebook handle. The upcoming phone will be launched at a virtual event on November 23. The launch event will begin at 8.30 pm MYT (5.30 pm IST).

vivo y76 launch

Image: Twitter

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y76S 5G smartphone in China, and now the company is gearing up to launch its next Y series phone- Vivo Y76 5G. The tech giant has confirmed that it will launch the Y76 on November 23. Ahead of the Malaysia launch, the design and key specifications of Vivo’s Y series phone have been revealed through a teaser poster. The recent reports claim that the company might launch this smartphone in three color variants. The design of Vivo Y76S 5G and Vivo Y76 5G looks similar, but in terms of specifications, these two phones can be different. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today, November 20: How to redeem, rewards, diamonds, more

Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date

Vivo Malaysia has teased the launch of the upcoming phone Vivo Y76 5G from its Facebook handle. The upcoming phone will be launched at a virtual event on November 23. The launch event will begin at 8.30 pm MYT (5.30 pm IST). Also Read - Honor might launch two foldable smartphones in Q1 2022 in China

The sale of Vivo Y76 5G will start in Malaysia through Lazada and Shopee sites. At present, no information has been given regarding the availability of this smartphone in other markets. Also Read - Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Price (expected)

To recall, Vivo Y76S 5G was launched in China last week for CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,800) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In addition, its top variant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched for CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,200). There is no official information about the price of Vivo Y76 5G, but it could be somewhere similar to the price of Y76S.

Specifications

Vivo Y76 5G is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch display along with a triple rear camera setup. Its back will house a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone can get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone appears in black.

As per the latest leak, the phone will get a 6.58-inch Full-HD + LCD. Its refresh rate will be 60Hz. It can come equipped with 8GB RAM (4GB Extended RAM) and 128GB internal storage and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

It will work on FunTouch OS based on Android 11, powered by a 4100mAh battery supporting 44W Flash fast charging, side-facing fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more
Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year

Mobiles

Honor is likely to launch two new foldable phones next year

Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Mobiles

Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Amazon sale

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Amazon sale

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Realme Narzo 30, iQOO Z3 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Realme Narzo 30, iQOO Z3 5G, and more

Live caption feature is now available for Clubhouse iOS users

Apps

Live caption feature is now available for Clubhouse iOS users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras: Check price, specifications, features, more

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more

Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

MediaTek ने लॉन्च किया Dimensity 9000 सुपरफास्ट 5G प्रोसेसर, Qualcomm को मिलेगी चुनौती

Realme लाएगी Samsung Galaxy Z Fold जैसा स्मार्टफोन, कीमत होगी आधी

Xiaomi 12 Ultra के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, सबसे तेज प्रोसेसर और धांसू कैमरे के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 पर काम करेगा Windows 11! दिखी झलक

फ्री फायर के इस इवेंट में सिर्फ गेम खेलने पर हमेशा के लिए मिलेगा मुफ्त आइटम

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras: Check price, specifications, features, more
Mobiles
Vivo Y76 to launch on November 23 with triple rear cameras: Check price, specifications, features, more
Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more
Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Mobiles

Realme foldable concept looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

How To

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers