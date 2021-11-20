Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y76S 5G smartphone in China, and now the company is gearing up to launch its next Y series phone- Vivo Y76 5G. The tech giant has confirmed that it will launch the Y76 on November 23. Ahead of the Malaysia launch, the design and key specifications of Vivo’s Y series phone have been revealed through a teaser poster. The recent reports claim that the company might launch this smartphone in three color variants. The design of Vivo Y76S 5G and Vivo Y76 5G looks similar, but in terms of specifications, these two phones can be different. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today, November 20: How to redeem, rewards, diamonds, more

Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date

Vivo Malaysia has teased the launch of the upcoming phone Vivo Y76 5G from its Facebook handle. The upcoming phone will be launched at a virtual event on November 23. The launch event will begin at 8.30 pm MYT (5.30 pm IST).

The sale of Vivo Y76 5G will start in Malaysia through Lazada and Shopee sites. At present, no information has been given regarding the availability of this smartphone in other markets.

Price (expected)

To recall, Vivo Y76S 5G was launched in China last week for CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,800) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In addition, its top variant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched for CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,200). There is no official information about the price of Vivo Y76 5G, but it could be somewhere similar to the price of Y76S.

Specifications

Vivo Y76 5G is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch display along with a triple rear camera setup. Its back will house a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone can get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone appears in black.

As per the latest leak, the phone will get a 6.58-inch Full-HD + LCD. Its refresh rate will be 60Hz. It can come equipped with 8GB RAM (4GB Extended RAM) and 128GB internal storage and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

It will work on FunTouch OS based on Android 11, powered by a 4100mAh battery supporting 44W Flash fast charging, side-facing fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm audio jack.